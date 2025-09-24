'Pakistan Harbours Terrorist, Bombs Own People': India At UN Rights Council

India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday for "bombing their own people" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while misusing the international forum to hurl "baseless and provocative" accusations against New Delhi. Speaking at the 60th session of the Human Rights Council, Indian Diplomat Kshitij Tyagi said Islamabad should focus on rescuing its own economy that's "on life support" and a "human rights record stained by persecution".

"A delegation that epitomises the antithesis of this approach continues to abuse this forum with baseless and provocative statements against India," said Tyagi, who is Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India in Geneva.

"Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution, perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people," he added while speaking during Agenda Item 4 of the UNHRC session.

Indian Diplomat Kshitij Tyagi at UN Human Rights Council exposes Pakistan for bombing their own people in KPK yesterday apart from persecution, human rights violations and illegally occupying Indian territory.



India's rebuke came just a day after the Pakistani Air Force bombed its own people in Matre Dara village of Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The strike left at least 30 civilians dead, including women and children.

The Pakistani Air Force used China-made J-17 fighter jets to drop eight Chinese-made LS-6 bombs - laser-guided precision munitions - on a village at around 2 am when people were sleeping.

The deaths sparked outrage among local communities already on edge over an increase in terror attacks in recent years. Last week, there was a protest in Mingora, a city in the province's Swat Valley, where thousands came together to demand that the government and its security apparatus restore peace swiftly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a remote and mountainous region in Pakistan that is riddled with terrorist hideaways. It's a key battleground where the Pakistani government is trying to establish control.