"US Peacekeeper Because Of Tariffs": Trump's Big Claim On India-Pak Truce

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that he brokered a peace deal between neighbours India and Pakistan using trade threats. The American leader claimed his controversial tariffs were the reason why two nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to a truce during armed conflict earlier this year. He also said that the United States is a peacemaker because of the tariff, which is also making Washington "hundreds of billions of dollars".

Trump was asked whether he would change his position on tariffs. He told reporters at the White House, "If I didn't have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging."

"If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down... I don't want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective... Not only did we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we're a peacekeeper because of tariffs."

Trump's Creasefire Claims

This isn't the first time the US leader has made such claims. Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he "helped settle" the tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

In August, Trump claimed that to broker peace between the two Asian neighbours, he threatened PM Modi with Washington holding back trade and slapping New Delhi with high tariffs.

"I said, 'I don't want to make a trade deal with you... You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war...' I said, 'Call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high, your head's going to spin,'" he had said.

The Republican leader added that New Delhi and Islamabad reached a peace deal with "five hours" of his talks with PM Modi.

India has, however, maintained that an understanding of the cessation of hostilities was reached after the Pakistani military's Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart for direct talks over the issue.

Although Pakistan initially denied the claim, it later accepted it, and it went ahead and nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in "recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis."