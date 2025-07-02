Advertisement

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here's Direct Link

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and upload the required documents between July 2 and July 4.

Read Time: 2 mins
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Any issues related to fee payment will be resolved on July 5.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the Round 3 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates who participated in this round can check their results on the official website - josaa.nic.in - by logging in with their application number and password.

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and upload the required documents between July 2 and July 4. Any issues related to fee payment will be resolved on July 5. The last date to respond to withdrawal queries is also July 5.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How To Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Follow the steps below to check your seat allotment result:

  • Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for "JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result."
  • Enter your application number and password to log in.
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Review your result and download the page.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Here's Direct Link To Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admission to 127 institutes, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2025-26.

Admission to all academic programmes offered by these institutes is carried out through a unified platform. For further information, candidates should visit the official JoSAA website.

