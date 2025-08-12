"Osama Bin Laden In Suit": Ex-Pentagon Official On Pakistan's Asim Munir

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin slammed Pakistan army chief Asim Munir over his recent nuclear rhetoric, saying that Islamabad was behaving like "a rogue state" with the war mongering. He compared Pakistan's de facto military ruler with Osama bin Laden, the terrorist behind 9/11, and said his recent remarks were reminiscent of what the world has heard from the Islamic State.

"Pakistan's threats on American soil are completely unacceptable," Rubin said in an interview with the news agency ANI.

Painting a broader picture of regional instability, Rubin suggests that Pakistan's nuclear threats could provide cover for terrorist elements to "go rogue" with nuclear weapons. He argued that Pakistan represents a fundamentally different challenge from traditional diplomatic disputes.

"Americans look at terrorism through the lens of grievance...They don't understand the ideological underpinnings of many terrorists. Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit," he said.

The controversy centres on remarks attributed to Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir, who allegedly threatened that if Pakistan "goes down, it would take half the world down" with it. The comments were reportedly made during a meeting in Tampa, Florida, with US military officials.

The former Pentagon official and Middle East analyst noted that Munir's remarks are raising questions in many people's minds about whether Pakistan can fulfil the responsibilities of being a state.

"The Field Marshal's rhetoric is reminiscent of what we've heard from the Islamic State," he said.

The former US official suggested that the international community should consider allowing Pakistan to undergo what he termed a "managed decline," potentially including recognition of breakaway regions such as Balochistan. He even raised the possibility of future military intervention to secure Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

"It's coming near time when, in a future administration, other SEAL teams should enter Pakistan to secure its nuclear weapons because the alternative is simply too great to bear," he said.

He further argued, "There is no reason why the USA should consider Pakistan a major non-NATO ally; Pakistan should be the first major non-NATO ally to be listed as a state sponsor of terrorism, and should not be a member of the US Central Command anymore."

Calling for a severe diplomatic action, he said, "Asim Munir should be persona non grata in the USA and never get an American Visa, along with any Pakistani official, till Pakistan explains itself and apologises."