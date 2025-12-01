3 Tehreek-e-Taliban Terrorists Killed After Attacker Blows Himself Up In Pak

At least three Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists were killed in retaliatory action by Pakistani security forces here, Dawn reported.

According to a statement issued by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan South spokesperson, the action of the security forces in Pakistan comes after one of the "suicide attackers" blew himself up at the main gate of the FC headquarters in Balochistan's Nokkundi, Dawn reported.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), referred to as 'Fitna-al-Khawarij' by the Pakistani state, is a banned group.

The statement by FC said that the security forces were quick to respond and managed to kill three terrorists.

Dawn reported that at least six armed attackers had entered the FC headquarters after the actions of one of the suicide attackers. Meanwhile, the clearance operation was underway at the incident site.

Reportedly, a checkpost in the Gurmakan area of Panjgur district also came under attack, Dawn reported.

After TTP ended a ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November 2022, their activities have intensified, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Dawn reported that seven blasts rocked Quetta and Dera Murad Jamali in Balochistan on Saturday, with one explosion blowing up a section of railway track and suspending train traffic.

Meanwhile, the shocking details from the October 2025 report released by Paank, a leading human rights organisation documenting enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

The report paints a grim picture of what it calls "systematic state-sponsored violence," accusing Pakistani security institutions and their allied militias of carrying out widespread abductions, torture, and killings across the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Paank recorded 87 cases of enforced disappearances in October alone, most of which occurred in the districts of Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, and Dera Bugti. Victims were reportedly taken from their homes, roads, and markets during military operations.

Eighteen of those later released recounted harrowing experiences of beatings, electrocution, and prolonged solitary confinement described by Paank as evidence of a "structured torture system" inside secret detention centres.

The report also confirmed 20 extrajudicial killings. Many victims had previously been reported missing, suggesting what rights activists call a disturbing "kill-and-dump" policy. Among them was Jahanzaib Baloch, abducted from Pasni in late September, whose mutilated body was found in Lasbela on October 1.

