Massive Row Over Tamil Poet's "Lord Ram Lost His Mind" Remarks

A speech by noted Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu on Lord Ram at a literary programme has triggered a fresh political controversy, with the BJP accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.

Speaking at an event where he received an award named after the ancient poet Kambar, who wrote the Tamil version of the epic 'Ramayana', Mr Vairamuthu said that Lord Ram "lost his mind" after separating from his wife, Goddess Sita.

"After being separated from Sita, Ram lost his mind, not knowing what he was doing. Crimes committed in such a state are not considered crimes under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 84. Kamban may not have known the law, but he knew society and the human mind," he said at the event, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Union Minister S Jagathrakshagan in attendance.

"Ram is fully acquitted, forgiven - making Ram a human being, and Kamban, God," he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran said such remarks were "unacceptable".

"Does the Chief Minister accept Vairamuthu's comments?" he asked Mr Stalin.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called Mr Vairamuthu "a fool" and "someone who has lost his mind".

The party also called him a "repeat offender" and said his past comments on Andal, a Hindu Goddess, had already hurt religious sentiments.

Sources close to the lyricist dismissed the controversy, calling it a deliberate twisting of his words.

"This was a literary interpretation, not a religious discourse or a political speech," they said, adding that with a "preset anti-Vairamuthu mindset, everything he says is being slammed."

They maintained the remarks were meant to highlight Kamban's poetic genius and humanise Lord Ram, not insult religious beliefs.

"He referred to the literary criticism on the episode where Ram killed Vaali from hiding," they said.

The controversy has reignited debate over literary freedom and interpretation and whether the BJP views every interpretation through a religious lens. With Tamil Nadu assembly elections due in 2026, the issue has also handed the BJP fresh political ammunition.

Mr Vairamuthu also faced allegations during the Me Too movement, when singer Chinmayi Sripaada accused him of harassment. He denied the allegations and challenged her to file a formal complaint, saying he would fight it legally.

For now, the DMK has chosen not to respond, leaving the row to play out between the BJP and Mr Vairamuthu's supporters in Tamil literary circles.