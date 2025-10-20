North America's Tallest Lord Ram Statue At 51-Feet, Unveiled In Canada

A 51-foot-tall statue of Lord Rama has been installed in Mississauga, Canada, making it the tallest structure dedicated to the deity in North America.

Sculpted by renowned artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat at the Matu Ram Art Center in Manesar, the statue was transported to Canada in multiple pieces. It was later assembled on-site by a team of engineers from the US.

The structure is made of fibreglass and steel, the same material often used in aircraft manufacturing. The inauguration ceremony was not only attended by community members but also by dignitaries for its cultural significance.

Among the political leaders, Minister of Women and Gender Equality Recher Valdez, President of the Treasury Board Shafqat Ali and Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu were also present.

Speaking to the Hindu Heritage Center, where the statue has been installed, the founder noted a growing interest from visitors across North America.

"We are seeing a lot of footfall from as far as New York and New Jersey. People are coming to visit the temple and witness the tallest Lord Rama statue in Canada," they said.

#Watch | Tallest Lord Ram Idol Was Unveiled In Mississauga, Canada Ahead Of Diwali pic.twitter.com/pAmQNByxa4 — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) October 20, 2025

Sidhu said that putting up the largest Lord Rama statue in North America was "something to be very proud of."

Acharya Surinder Sharma Shastri, the centre's founder and head priest, said, "The installation of this murti is not just a moment of pride. It is a spiritual gift to the community, a reminder that righteousness must always guide our path."

Kushagr Sharma, the main organiser of the event, said, "Over 10,000 people come together in devotion and unity to unveil Shri Ram's 51-foot-tall murti," adding, "Not just a celebration of our faith, but a proud moment for all Canadians who value cultural harmony and spiritual heritage."

He noted that flights landing at Mississauga's Toronto Pearson International Airport travel low over the temple during their descent and that the towering Ram idol would soon be one of the first sights to welcome passengers.