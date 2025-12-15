Bengaluru Woman Falls Trying To Escape Hotel Via Drain Pipe After Cops Bust Party

A 21-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries after she fell from a hotel balcony in Bengaluru while allegedly trying to escape through a drainpipe, following a late-night police visit prompted by complaints of disturbance in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the woman's father, Antony, his daughter had gone to Sea Esta Lodge, in Brookefield, with seven friends for a party.

The group had booked three rooms and were partying from around 1 am till nearly 5 am.

During the party, local residents reportedly alerted the police by calling the 112 helpline, complaining of noise and disturbance.

Following the call, the police arrived at the lodge and reportedly reprimanded the group, stating that their shouting and commotion were causing inconvenience to nearby residents.

There are also allegations that money was demanded from the men, though this claim is yet to be officially confirmed.

Soon after the police interaction, the woman allegedly panicked and attempted to escape the room on the fourth floor by climbing down using a drainpipe from the balcony.

In the process, she lost balance and fell, sustaining serious injuries.

Her friends immediately rushed her to a hospital, and her condition is said to be serious.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the owner of Sea Esta Lodge. The case alleges negligence on the part of the lodge management, stating that adequate safety measures were not in place on the balcony area.

The complaint has also sought a detailed inquiry by questioning the daughter's friends, lodge staff and the police personnel who were present at the spot, to ensure justice.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine responsibility in the case.