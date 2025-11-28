PM Modi Unveils 77-Foot Lord Ram Statue In Goa, Tallest In The World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled a 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa.

Sculptor Ram Sutar, who designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, has made the statue of Shree Ram. This is the tallest statue of Lord Ram in the world.

Various programmes are being held from November 27 to December 7 to mark the 550 years of the mutt tradition. The mutt premises in Goa were constructed at Partagal village in Canacona (South Goa district) 370 years ago.

Several programmes are planned to be held during these days and 7,000 to 10,000 people are expected to arrive at the mutt premises every day.

Earlier today, the PM held a roadshow in Karnataka's Udupi after addressing the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at the Sri Krishna Matha.

During his visit to Udupi, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.

During his address at the event, PM Modi hailed the BJP's predecessor, Jan Sangh's good governance model in Udupi after reciting shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita along with one lakh devotees at the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana event at Sri Krishna Matha here.

PM Modi recited the Bhagwat Gita in unison with over one lakh participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, during the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled the work of VS Acharya in Udupi.

"Coming to Udupi is very special for me. Udupi has been the karmabhoomi of the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janta Party's model of good governance. In 1968, the people of Udupi elected VS Acharya of the Jana Sangh to the Udupi Municipal Corporation. With this, Udupi laid the foundation of a new governance model. The cleanliness drive we are witnessing today was adopted by Udupi five decades ago. Udupi began to develop a model of water supply and drainage system in 70s," he said.

PM Modi added that the world witnessed India's "divinity" as one lakh people recited shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita.

(With inputs from Agencies)