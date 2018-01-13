Case Against Tamil Film Lyricist Vairamuthu Over Alleged Remarks On Hindu Goddess Police said a case was registered against Vairamuthu, 64, based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The complainant stated that devotees of Goddess Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks Rajapalayam/Coimbatore: A case was registered against popular Tamil film lyricist and poet Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against a Hindu Goddess recently.



A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Andal, a Hindu Goddess, at a function in Rajapalayam.



Police said a case was registered against Vairamuthu, 64, based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary.



The complainant, Suri, stated that devotees of Goddess Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks.



In Coimbatore a group led by Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Manavala Maamuni Mutt, staged a demonstration near a temple demanding that Vairamuthu tender an apology.



They threatened to go on an indefinite fast if he did not do so by January 16.



Investigation is underway, police said.



A case was registered against popular Tamil film lyricist and poet Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against a Hindu Goddess recently.A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Andal, a Hindu Goddess, at a function in Rajapalayam.Police said a case was registered against Vairamuthu, 64, based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary.The complainant, Suri, stated that devotees of Goddess Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks.In Coimbatore a group led by Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Manavala Maamuni Mutt, staged a demonstration near a temple demanding that Vairamuthu tender an apology. They threatened to go on an indefinite fast if he did not do so by January 16.Investigation is underway, police said.