Case Against Tamil Film Lyricist Vairamuthu Over Alleged Remarks On Hindu Goddess

Police said a case was registered against Vairamuthu, 64, based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: January 13, 2018 22:50 IST
The complainant stated that devotees of Goddess Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks

Rajapalayam/Coimbatore:  A case was registered against popular Tamil film lyricist and poet Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against a Hindu Goddess recently.

A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Andal, a Hindu Goddess, at a function in Rajapalayam.

Police said a case was registered against Vairamuthu, 64, based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary.

The complainant, Suri, stated that devotees of Goddess Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks.

In Coimbatore a group led by Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Manavala Maamuni Mutt, staged a demonstration near a temple demanding that Vairamuthu tender an apology.

They threatened to go on an indefinite fast if he did not do so by January 16.

Investigation is underway, police said.

