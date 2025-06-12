JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Ends Today: What's Next?

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close the registration and choice-filling process for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 12, 2025, at 5 pm. Eligible candidates can complete the registration by visiting the official JoSAA portal. This marks the conclusion of the first step in the seat allocation process for admissions into premier engineering institutes across India.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have qualified in either JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 or JEE (Advanced) 2025 are eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process. This centralised counselling mechanism facilitates the allotment of seats in prestigious institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

What Happens After the Counselling Registration Ends?

The JoSAA counselling will proceed in six structured rounds. After registration and choice filling, candidates will be able to view mock seat allotments, which are provided to help them adjust preferences before final locking. Following this, the actual seat allotment rounds will begin. After each allotment round, candidates must either accept the offered seat, pay the required fees, and report for document verification, or participate in subsequent rounds.

Required Documents

At the time of admission, candidates will need to present the following documents:

• Class 10 and 12 marksheets/certificates

• JEE Main or Advanced admit card

• Category or PwD certificate (if applicable)

• Medical certificate

• Bank account details for refunds or transfers

• OCI/PIO card or passport (for applicable candidates)

Partial Admission Fee

Candidates will be required to pay a partial admission fee as part of the seat acceptance process. The fee structure is as follows:

• Rs 20,000 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates

• Rs 45,000 for General, OBC-NCL, and GEN-EWS candidates

Participating Institutions

JoSAA 2025 includes a broad network of participating institutions, such as:

• Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

• National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

• Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

• Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) and other top-tier institutions

JEE Advanced Result 2025: Key Dates for Seat Allotment

Here are the important dates for the JEE Advanced seat allotment rounds:

• Mock Seat Allotment 1: June 9

• Mock Seat Allotment 2: June 11

• Final Choice Locking: June 12

• Round 1 Allotment: June 14

• Round 2 Allotment: June 21

• Round 3 Allotment: June 28

• Round 4 Allotment: July 4

• Round 5 Allotment: July 10

• Final Round for IITs/NIT+ System: July 16