CUET, JEE, Or NEET: Which Exam Suits Your Career Goals?

Choosing the right entrance test can shape your future path. Whether you're aiming for a central university degree, an engineering college, or a medical course, understanding each exam's purpose and process will help you decide which one aligns best with your ambitions.

1. CUET UG 2025

What it is:

The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is run by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It serves as a single-window exam for admission into various undergraduate programs at participating central, state, private, and deemed universities.

Who should take it?

Students targeting bachelor's programs across central or affiliated universities in India.

How to Register (when open):

1. Visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

2. Click CUET UG 2025 New Registration

3. Fill in personal and academic details

4. Upload a passport-size photo and signature

5. Pay the application fee

6. Submit and download the confirmation

2. JEE Main & Advanced 2025

What it is:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, also by the NTA, admits students to engineering and architecture courses (NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, etc.). Clearing JEE Main is mandatory to sit for JEE Advanced, the IIT entrance test.

Who should take it?

Aspirants of undergraduate engineering and architecture programs across premier institutes in India.

How to Register (when open):

1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click New Registration

3. Enter your name, mobile, and email

4. Note down your login credentials

5. Complete the application form

6. Upload photo and signature

7. Pay the fee and submit

8. Download the confirmation page

3. NEET UG 2025

What it is:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) is India's sole medical entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BAMS, BVSc & AH, and other related courses.



Who should take it?

Students aiming for undergraduate medical and allied health programs in India.

How to Register (when open):

1. Visit neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click the registration link

3. Provide basic details to get login credentials

4. Log in and fill out your personal and academic information

5. Choose exam center preferences

6. Upload photo and signature

7. Pay the fee and submit

Which Exam to Choose?



• CUET UG if you aim for a wide range of non-professional bachelor's courses across central and partner universities.

• JEE if your goal is engineering or architecture at India's top technical institutes.

• NEET UG if you're set on medicine, dentistry, nursing, or related health sciences.