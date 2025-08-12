NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process: What We Know So Far

The first phase of NEET UG 2025 counselling has moved a step forward with the completion of the choice-filling process. The window for Round 1 officially closed on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 11:59 PM. During this stage, candidates finalised their preferences for colleges and courses based on their NEET UG scores, locking them in for the upcoming seat allotment process. This step is important because the locked choices will directly determine which seat is allotted in the first round.

What's the Current Status

Originally, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had planned to declare the Round 1 seat allotment result on the same date. However, with the extension of the choice-filling deadline, the allotment result has been delayed. A fresh date for the announcement is expected to be released soon on the MCC website.

How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, Once It Is Out

Step 1: Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click "NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link

Step 3: Log in with credentials (if required)

Step 4: View and download your result

Step 5: Print the allotment order for future use

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process

NEET UG 2025 counselling begins with registration, where candidates must register at mcc.nic.in, provide personal details, NEET roll number, and pay the applicable fee.

The next step is choice filling and locking, where candidates select and arrange preferred colleges and courses in priority order. Once locked, these choices are final and will determine seat allocation.

The seat allotment stage follows, in which seats are assigned based on NEET rank, filled preferences, and reservation rules, with results published on the MCC website.

Candidates allotted a seat must then report to the allotted college, carry original documents for verification, pay the admission fee, and complete the formalities. If seats remain vacant, further rounds such as Round 2, Mop-up, and Stray Vacancy are conducted.

However, NEET UG counselling is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges, while the remaining 85% seats are filled through state-level counselling. States like Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, and Telangana have already started their own registration process.

What Students Can Do Now

Students should keep checking the official MCC website for the revised result date. They must keep all required documents ready for reporting in case of seat allotment and review possible Round 2 options if planning for an upgrade.

