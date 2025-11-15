NEET UG Counselling 2025: Reporting For Stray Round Begins On November 16

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an urgent advisory to candidates and state counselling authorities following the directions of the Supreme Court in the contempt petition of 2022 Shubhankar Patnaik vs K Ramesh Reddy.

According to the notice, the final result of the stray vacancy round of UG Counselling 2025 conducted by MCC has already been published, and no provision for resignation is available in this round. The committee has also clarified that once a candidate is allotted a seat in this round, the allotment is final.

In compliance with Supreme Court orders, the Counselling Committee has directed all state counselling authorities to weed out candidates who have already secured seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) before they begin processing seats for the state stray vacancy round.

State authorities have been asked to download the updated list of allotted candidates from the MCC's data-sharing portal to ensure that individuals holding AIQ seats do not participate in state-level stray counselling.

"All state counselling authorities are requested to weed out the allotted candidates of AIQ before seat processing of stray vacancy round of state counselling so that candidates holding a seat in AIQ are not

allotted any seat through state counselling. State counselling authorities can download the list of allotted candidates from the data sharing portal of MCC," the official notice states.



The committee further reiterated that filtering of candidates who have joined AIQ seats is mandatory before the commencement of state stray vacancy rounds.

According to the notice, reporting for the Stray Round of UG Counselling 2025 will begin tomorrow, November 16, 2025, from 9:00 AM onwards.



The notice was issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on November 15, 2025.