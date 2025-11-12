Medical Counselling Committee to Release NEET Undergraduate 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Results Today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the results for the stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG on Wednesday (November 12). Candidates can visit the official website mcc.nic.in to check the results.

Apart from this, the MCC also uploaded final lists of the stray matrix round for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed Universities, and Central Universities for MBBS/BDS/B.Sc. This can be available by clicking the "PG Medical" section at the MCC website.

In the official dateline, the MCC had already announced that the result will be declared on November 12. The reporting time for qualified candidates to the allotted college is between November 13 to 20.

Also Read | CBSE Releases Class 12 Geography Sample Paper And Marking Scheme

Steps to verify the MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allocation outcome. Candidates can use the procedures listed below to view the seat allocation results.

1. Go to mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

2. On the home page, click the link to the MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allocation results.

3. Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

4. Your seat allocation result will appear when you click submit.

* Examine and obtain the seat allocation outcome.

5. Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Notably, registration and payment for the stray round began on November 4 at 12 pm and ended on November 9 at 12 pm. The choice filling and locking began November 5 and continued till November 9 at 11.55 pm. The process of seat allotment was conducted on November 10 and 11.