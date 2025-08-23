NEET UG Counselling: Round 2 Registration Begins August 29, Details Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling Round 2 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration for round 2 counselling on August 29, 2025. The institutes verified the candidate's data for admission today and concluded the round 1 counselling process. The committee mentioned in its notice that it is currently in the process of increasing the number of MBBS seats available for admission.

Students can check and download the official notice on the website- mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling: How To Download Round 2 Counselling Notice?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Notice for revision of round 2 schedule" under the "News and Events Section".

The notice will be automatically downloaded.

Save the notice for future reference.

The notice stated the start date for registration of round 2 counselling and revealed that other details will be published on the website shortly.

"In order to include newly authorized MBBS seats in Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025, the competent authority has decided to start the Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025 from 29th August, 2025 tentatively. However, the revised schedule for Round-2 will be published shortly.", the notice read.