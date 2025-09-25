Maharashtra NEET UG Round 2 2025 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 2 Result 2025: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the round 2 seat allotment result for admission to MBBS/BDS courses. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2025 examination can check and download the selection list on the official website of the cell- medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 2 Selection List: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the cell -

On the homepage, click on "Provisional Selection List Only For MBBS/BDS Courses- CAP Round 2".

The selection list/seat allotment list will be automatically downloaded.

Save the list for future reference.

Students must report to their college for admission before September 29, 2025 (5:30 pm). You are also required to fill a status retention form at college during this period.

The test cell has formulated the selection list based on the information received in the application form of candidates. The list will include details such as All India Rank (AIR), NEET Roll number, CDT number, Name, Category, Quota and College Code.

The selection list shows over 30,000 students allotted seats in Round 2. Students must visit their college with documents which will be verified by the institute for admission.