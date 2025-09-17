NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Direct Link Here

NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their results on the official website.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Download Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1. Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Under the Current Events section, click on "Result for Round 2 of Step 3. NEET UG Counselling 2025"

Step 3. The result PDF will open on your screen

Step 4. Download and save a copy for future reference

NEET UG Counselling Process

The NEET UG 2025 counselling process involves several key steps. It begins with online registration on the MCC website (mcc.nic.in), where candidates provide their personal details, NEET roll number, and pay the applicable fee. This is followed by choice filling and locking, where candidates select and prioritise their preferred colleges and courses. Once the choices are locked, they are final and determine seat allocation.

The seat allotment stage assigns seats based on NEET rank, filled preferences, and reservation rules, with results published on the MCC website. Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the college, carry original documents for verification, pay the admission fee, and complete formalities. If seats remain vacant, subsequent rounds like Round 2, Mop-up, and Stray Vacancy are conducted.¹

Counselling Structure

All India Quota (15%): Managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for government medical and dental colleges.

State Quota (85%): Handled by individual state counselling authorities for local colleges.

Some states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, and Telangana, have already initiated their registration process for state-level counselling. Candidates must carefully follow the counselling schedule and guidelines to secure a seat in their preferred college.