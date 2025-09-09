MCC Extends NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling After 197 Seats Added

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced an extension of the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling schedule following the inclusion of 197 fresh medical seats in the seat matrix. The decision comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) forwarded details of newly accredited seats, which are now being integrated into the counselling process.

In its notice issued today, MCC stated that the scrutiny of NRI documents is still underway, necessitating a revised timeline for the second round of UG counselling. The updated schedule will be published shortly on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the newly added seats include nine under the Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI) quota at ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad, with three for the unreserved category, two for OBC, one for EWS, two for SC and one for ST. At Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi, 158 seats have been included under the Deemed/Paid quota, while 30 more seats have been added under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota. Together, these additions take the total number of seats incorporated into the second round to 197.

MCC has advised candidates who have already submitted their preferences to revisit and update their choices in order to include these new options. Choice filling for the additional seats is now available.

By participating in MCC counselling, students can secure admission to esteemed medical and dental institutions across India. The MCC counselling process ensures the allocation of seats, providing students with opportunities to gain admission to premier colleges and universities.