NEET UG Counselling 2025: Check Expected Date For Round 2 Registration And Other Details

NEET UG Round 2 Registration Date 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) declared the Round 1 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling results for 2025 on August 12 - a 12-day delay from the original schedule. The delay occurred after MCC extended the result declaration and choice-locking facility multiple times, following requests from candidates.

Round 2 registration was initially planned to start on August 12, but due to the delay, both the registration and result announcement have been pushed back.

MCC provides six days for Reporting/Joining to allotted institutes (for Round 1), followed by two days for verification of joined candidates. Since reporting for Round 1 began on August 14, 2025, as per the official notice, Round 2 registration is expected to begin on August 22, 2025. Once the process starts, students can register on the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in.

Students who did not secure a seat in Round 1 or wish to upgrade their seat can participate in Round 2 counselling.

No fresh registration is needed for candidates who:

Registered in Round 1 but did not secure a seat.

Had their Round 1 seat cancelled during verification.

Opted for an upgrade.

Were allotted a seat but did not join.

Surrendered their seat within the allotted time.

Before reporting to college for admission, candidates must download the allotment letter from the MCC website, carry with them all original documents along with their photocopies.

Counselling Process For Each Round:

1. Register - Fresh registration (if applicable) with full fee payment.

2. Choice Filling & Locking - Select and arrange preferred colleges/courses.

3. Seat Allotment - Seats allotted based on NEET rank, preferences, and reservation rules.

4. Result Declaration - Results published on MCC's official website.

5. Physical Reporting - Report to allotted college with original documents and fees.

6. Upgrade Option - Option to apply for Round 3 upgrade after joining Round 2.

Candidates are advised to check the MCC website regularly for official updates regarding Round 2 registration.