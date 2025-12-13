UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 5 Merit List Out, Download Directly Here

UP NEET UG counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the Round 5 merit list for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling 2025 for admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course. The merit list is available on the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the list, 281 candidates have been selected in the fifth round of state counselling for BDS admissions.

Candidates who secured NEET UG 2025 scores between 113 and 511 are eligible to compete for state quota dental seats in this round.



UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 5 Merit List: Here's Direct Link To Download



Along with releasing the merit list, DME Uttar Pradesh has also opened the Round 5 online choice-filling window. Eligible candidates can log in to select their preferred dental colleges.

During registration, candidates must select a designated nodal centre for online document verification, in accordance with the counselling guidelines.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Download Round 5 Merit List

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

Click on the "Latest Updates" section on the homepage

Select the link titled "UP STATE MERIT LIST OF NEET-UG BDS FIFTH ROUND - 2025"

The merit list will open in PDF format

Use Ctrl + F to search for your name or NEET UG roll number

Download and save the PDF for future reference

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 5: Security Deposit Details

Candidates allotted BDS seats in Round 5 must pay a security deposit to proceed with admission.

Government dental colleges: Rs 30,000

Private dental colleges: Rs 1 lakh

Candidates willing to participate in counselling for both government and private dental colleges must deposit Rs 1 lakh as security money. Failure to pay the required amount will result in ineligibility for the choice-filling process.

For Round 5 participation, all eligible candidates must register afresh and pay a separate registration fee of Rs 2,000.

Candidates who applied earlier, remained unallotted in the first, second, third, and stray vacancy rounds, and have already paid the security deposit are not required to pay it again for Round 5.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents for verification during counselling:

Class 10 marksheet or certificate

Class 12 marksheet

NEET UG admit card and scorecard

Applicants belonging to reserved categories-including Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC) quota, dependents of freedom fighters, or persons with benchmark disabilities-must produce valid category certificates, wherever applicable.

A domicile certificate is required in cases where eligibility is linked to state residency.

Candidates should note that if admission is not confirmed after seat allotment in Round 5, the deposited security amount will not be refunded. Such candidates will also be ineligible to participate in UP NEET UG counselling for the 2026-27 academic year.