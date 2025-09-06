Rajasthan NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Starts Today, Apply Here, Check Important Dates

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Counselling board has started the registration process for round 2 Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) today, September 6, 2025 for 85 per cent quota seats in MBBS, BDS programs.. Students can now login and register for the round 2 counselling process on the official website of the board - rajugneet2025.in.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025: Important Dates

Registration Window Opens- September 6, 2025. Candidates must complete both the parts of registration- application 1 and 2.

Last Date For Depositing Application Fee - September 10, 2025 (4 pm)

Last Date To Register For Round 2 Counselling- September 10, 2025 (11:55 pm)

Release Date of Provisional Merit List- September 13, 2025

Choice-Filling Facility - September 15 to September 17, 2025 (11:59 pm)

Allotment Letter available to download from September 20 to 25, 2025 (2 pm)

Reporting to allotted college for admission and document verification - September 20 to 25, 2025.

How To Register For Round 2 Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025?