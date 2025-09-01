NEET UG Revised Counselling Schedule 2025 Released, Check Important Dates Here

MCC NEET UG Revised Counselling Schedule 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule for round 2, 3 and stray vacancy round. The round 2 counselling registration is scheduled to start from September 4, 2025. Candidates can check and download the revised counselling schedule on the official website of the committee - mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Revised Counselling Important Dates

MCC will release the seat matrix- detailing the total number of seats available for admission on September 3, 2025 and begin the registration on September 4, 2025. The registration process for round 2 will end on September 9 at 12 pm- fee payment window will close at 3 pm on the same day.

Candidates will be able to fill their choices from September 5 to September 9, 2025 (11:55 pm). The choice locking facility will begin on September 9 at 4 pm and close at 11:55 pm on the same day.

The committee will process the seat allotment and release the round 2 result on September 12, 2025. Those satisfied with their seat allotment result will be required to visit their allotted college for admission from September 13 to September 19, 2025.

The committee will take two days to verify the joined candidates' date from their institutes.

MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule: How To Download Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "UG Counselling Schedule 2025, dated September 1", under the "eservices/schedule" section.

The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the schedule for future reference.

The round three counselling registration will begin on September 24, 2025.