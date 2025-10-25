Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Revised Counselling Schedule Released For Round 3, Details Here

UP NEET UG Round 3 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committe (MCC) has released a revised Uttar Pradesh (UP) round 3 NEET UG counselling schedule. The choice-filling facility will now end on October 27, 2025 (11 am). Candidates can check the detailed notice on the official webiste upneet.gov.in. Those who could not secure seats in the third round will be allowed to participate in the stray vacancy round.

According to the revised schedule, the seat allotment result will be released on October 29, 2025 and the facility for downloading of allotment letters will be available from October 30 to November 1, 2025.

Students will be able to visit their allotted college for admission from November 3 to November 5, 2025.

Top Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences -Rank 5 (AIR)

Banaras Hindu University- Rank 6

King George`s Medical University - Rank 8

Aligarh Muslim University- Rank 29

How To Download UP NEET UG Counselling Schedule?

Visit the official website of the UP neet ug - upneet.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Re-Revised Time Schedule For Third Round.." under the "Notifications" section.

The notice will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

NEET UG is for admission to undergraduate medical and related courses in India, including MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH programs (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS). It is also used for admission to the BSc Nursing course at Armed Forces Medical Service hospitals.