Medical Counselling Committee Begins Registration for NEET Undergraduate Stray Vacancy Round 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to commence the stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG. This is the final opportunity for candidates to register for vacant seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed Universities, and Central Universities for MBBS/BDS/B.Sc. Nursing courses.

Registration and payment for the stray round began today (November 4) at 12 pm and will end on November 9 at 12 pm. The choice filling and locking will begin tomorrow (November 5) and continue until November 9 at 11.55 pm.

The MCC further said that the choice of locking will be available from 4 pm to 11.55 on November 9. The process of seat allotment will commence on November 10 and 11, and the result will be declared on November 12. The reporting time to the allotted college is November 13 to 20.

Process to apply for NEET UG stray vacancy:

1. Go to mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

2. Select the link to register for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacant round that is displayed on the homepage.

3. Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.

4. After completing the registration process, complete the application.

5. Complete the application fee payment.

6. To download the page, click the submit button.

7. Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.