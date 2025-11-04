Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Cards To Be Released On November 5

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will release Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit cards on its official website on November 5. Candidates who have filled the application can visit iimcat.ac.in to download the admit cards. The registration process for the CAT 2025 closed on September 20, and the exams are scheduled for November 30 (Sunday). The result is expected to be released in the first week of January 2026.

According to CAT, the CAT 2025 is a prerequisite for admission to various Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of the Indian Institutes of Management. CAT 2025 scores are also allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

Following the examination, a list of such institutions will be provided on the CAT website. However, the Indian Institutes of Management have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions, added CAT.

CAT conducts the exam in around 170 cities. Candidates are given the option to select any five cities and the list of cities may change based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

How to download the CAT admit card:

1. Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

2. Go to the "Registered Candidate Login" or "Admit Card" link

3. Fill in login credentials to download the admit card

Candidates are advised to carefully check their name, registration number, date of birth, category (UR, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD), exam date, slot, photograph, signature and instructions for the exam. If any discrepancies are found, they should approach the CAT helpdesk.