Bangladesh Student Leader Shot In Head As Violence Spirals Ahead Of Polls

Amid violence over the killing of Inqilab Manch spokesperson and student leader Usman Hadi, Bangladesh witnessed another high-profile shootout after unknown gunmen attacked a leader of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP). Motaleb Sikdar, the Khulna divisional head of BNP, was shot in the head on Monday, according to sources.

Sikdar suffered a gunshot injury to the left side of his head and is receiving treatment at a hospital, they said.

Political Violence In Bangladesh

Bangladesh witnessed violent protests across the nation last week after the death of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi. A polarising figure known for his strong anti-India rhetoric, Hadi, 32, gained prominence during Bangladesh's 2024 student uprising that led to the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina.

After Hadi was attacked, NCP leaders threatened that Dhaka would shelter forces hostile to Delhi and help sever India's "seven sisters"—a term used to describe the country's northeastern states-- from India.