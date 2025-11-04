Left And Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Face Off In JNUSU Polls, Results To Be Out By Nov 6

Months of political turmoil, campaigning and debates will conclude today at the Jawaharlal Nehru University as over nine thousand eligible voters will cast their votes in the Student Union Election (JNUSU). Polling will be held in two phases, from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting will begin at 9 pm and the final results will be announced on November 6, 2026.

The election this year is expected to be a close contest between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Three left-wing parties have formed an alliance to contest against the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The left wing includes All India Students' Association (AISA), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

The NSUI, Progressive Students' Association (PSA), Disha Students' Organisation (DSO), and independents have also fielded their candidates.

The Left Unity has fielded Aditi Mishra (President), Kizhakoot Gopika Babu (Vice-President), Sunil Yadav (General Secretary) and Danish Ali (Joint Secretary), while the ABVP's panel includes Vikas Patel (President), Tanya Kumari (Vice-President), Rajeshwar Kant Dubey (General Secretary) and Anuj (Joint Secretary).

JNU has traditionally been dominated by the Left alliance. In the last year's election, the party experienced its first debacle in nearly a decade when ABVP bagged the joint secretary's position. This was its first victory in nearly a decade. Left won three of the four central panel posts.

About 30 per cent of the central panel nominations and 25 per cent of the school councillor nominations are from female candidates.