MCC NEET UG 2025 Final Result Announced

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 3. The revised provisional result was announced on October 23. There has been no change in the provisional result. The reporting process at the institute is expected to be conducted from October 24 to November 1, 2025.

MCC commenced the NEET UG 2025 counselling process after several months of delay. Students aspiring to secure admission to the best colleges in their state or across India should be aware of their ranks to make informed choices about their preferred institutions. After selecting their choices, candidates must ensure that they lock them in within a one-day period.

After the choices are locked, it generally takes the committee about two days to publish the seat allotment results on its website. Candidates who are satisfied with their assigned seat must report to the designated college with the necessary documents for admission.

Steps to check MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 3 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC NEET 2025 - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link indicating the seat allotment result for NEET 2025 Counselling Round 3

Step 3: Download the PDF file

Step 4: Enter your NEET 2025 Roll Number or Application ID to check your seat allotment status