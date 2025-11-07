Advertisement
Case Against 4 Voters For Taking Photos Of EVMs In Bihar

The police department said that clicking photos of EVM during polling and sharing them on social media violates the Model Code of Conduct

Read Time: 1 min
Patna:

Cases were registered against four persons in Bihar for allegedly clicking photos of EVMs during voting and sharing them on social media, officials said on Friday.

The cases were registered in Ara, Gopalganj and Saran, where polling happened in the first phase on Thursday, they said.

While two persons were booked in Gopalganj, cases were filed against one each in Ara and Saran, they added.

In separate statements, the police departments of the respective districts said that clicking photos of EVM during polling and sharing them on social media violates the Model Code of Conduct and other provisions of law.

Police said how these people managed to sneak their mobile phones into the booths is also being probed. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

