CBSE Releases Class 12 Geography Sample Paper And Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 12 sample paper and marking scheme for the Geography Exam 2025-2026. Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to access it.

CBSE Board exams will commence from February 17, 2026, and the Geography exam is scheduled for February 26. With these sample papers students will understand the format and marking structure.

In the Geography exam, the question paper will contain 30 questions and all of them are compulsory. The question paper will be divided into five sections: A (Choice-type questions, 1 mark each), B (Source-based questions carrying 3 marks each), C (Short answer-type questions carrying 3 marks each, 80-100 words), D (Long answer-type questions carrying 5 marks each, 120-150 words) and E (Map-based questions carrying 5 marks each).

Geography Sample Paper Link

CBSE has uploaded sample questions for students. Solving these sample papers is an excellent way to prepare for board exams. They give you a clear idea of the question pattern, marking criteria, and the time management skills required to perform well in the actual exam.

Also Read | Crack Any Government Exam With Ease: 7 Strategies For Written, Physical & Medical Tests

If you aim for good marks, then solving all these questions will help you understand where you are strong and where you lack. This will help you identify weak areas.

Working through several sample papers before your board exams can significantly improve your speed help you manage time better, and lower exam anxiety. Each paper you attempt allows you to sharpen your problem-solving abilities and polish your answer presentation.

While revising, try to complete two full-length mock exams every week, carefully go over any errors you make, and keep revising essential concepts, formulas and definitions regularly.