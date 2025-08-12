NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Provisional List Out, Know What's Next

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 provisional seat allotment results. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their results on the official website.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates can report it via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com by 11:00 AM on August 13, after which the provisional result will be treated as final.

According to the MCC, the provisional result is indicative in nature and subject to change.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK NEET UG ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULTS 2025

"The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," the MCC notice stated.

Candidates are advised to approach their allotted college/institute only after the final result is declared and the allotment letter is downloaded from the MCC website.



The results were initially scheduled to be released on August 11, but the choice-filling deadline was extended to 11:59 PM on August 11, delaying the announcement.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Download Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Under the Current Events section, click on "Provisional Result for Round-I of NEET UG Counselling 2025"

The result PDF will open on your screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

For more details, candidates should refer to the official MCC website.