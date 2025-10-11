NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the round 3 NEET UG seat allotment result today, October 11, 2025 as per the latest schedule. Once released, candidates can check and download their seat allotment result on the official website of the commission - mcc.nic.in. The choice-filling and choice-locking facility had been extended and concluded yesterday, October 10 (11:55 pm). After the release of seat allotment results, candidates must report to their allotted college between October 13 and October 21, 2025 along with necessary documents for admission.

The respective institutes will then verify the joined candidate's data within two days and begin Classes soon after.

NEET UG Counselling: After Round 3 Result

This is the last regular counselling round for seat allotment. A stray vacancy round is conducted to allot the remaining seats. The registration for this round will begin from October 24, 2025. The choice-filling will continue on the same day and end on October 28, while choice locking will begin at 4 pm and end at 11:55 pm.

The seat allotment result will be released on October 31 and reporting will begin on the next day and continue until November 7, 2025.

