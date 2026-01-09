Exam Body Releases Final Syllabus For NEET UG 2026 Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG). Candidates aspiring to appear in the medical entrance exam can visit the official website of NTA to check the detailed syllabus. The exam conducting body published the syllabus finalised by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), National Medical Commission (NMC).

NTA has asked all the stakeholders to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET(UG) 2026 for the preparation of study material and NEET (UG) exam for academic session 2026-27.

Looking at the pattern of previous years, NEET UG 2026 is likely to be held in the month of May. In 2025, the medical entrance exam was conducted on May 4, while in 2024 it was held on May 5 and in 2023 the exam was held on May 7.

The undergraduate medical entrance exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country.

Steps to check the NEET UG syllabus