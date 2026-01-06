NEET 2026 Application Guidelines Released With Step-By-Step Checklist

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important advisory and instructions for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 registration process.

In the advisory, NTA has instructed the candidates to check the correct information of their Aadhaar card and ensure that it is valid and completely updated. Aadhaar must contain correct candidate's name, date of birth, gender, photograph, address and biometric details wherever required.

The NTA also clarified that it is necessary for the candidates to have a valid, renewed and updated UDID card. It is also mandatory for the category certificate to be valid and updated at the time of registration.

Looking at the pattern of previous years, NEET UG 2026 exam is likely to be held in the month of May. In the year 2025, the medical entrance exam was held on May 4, while in 2024 it was held on May 5 and in 2023, the NEET UG exam was held on May 7.

NEET UG 2026: Online Application Process

1. First of all go to the official website of NTA nta.ac.in.

2. Click on NEET UG 2026 Registration link present on the home page.

3. After this a new page will open, where the candidates will have to fill their registration related information.

4. After completion of registration fill the application form carefully.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Click on Submit button and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page safe for future use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA regularly for more information and latest updates.