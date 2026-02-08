NEET UG 2026 Exam: Registration Started, Here's How To Apply And Download Notification

NEET UG 2026 Notification: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 notification today, February 8, 2026. Medical aspirants can check the notification and register on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in or through the direct link provided here.

The NEET (UG) 2026 examination is scheduled for May 3, 2026, and will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm, with a total duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). Candidates are advised to reach their designated examination centres well in advance to complete the required pre-exam formalities.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "New Registration" link under "Candidate Activity" board.

Read the instructions carefully and click "Proceed."

Fill in the required details to generate an application number and password.

Log in to complete the application form with personal details, academic qualifications, and exam city preferences.

Upload the required documents: Photograph: 10-200 KB, Signature: 4-30 KB

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take a printout of the completed form for future reference.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 1,700 for General category candidates, Rs. 1,600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL(Central List), Rs.1,600 for SC / ST / Person with Disabilities(PwD)/Third Gender

NEET UG 2026 Exam: Important Instructions

The NTA has said that the application form can be submitted only through the "online" mode. Form through any other mode will not be accepted.

The candidate must upload their recent passport photograph, address proof, scanned signature, etc. Those who do not follow instructions as mentioned in the official bulletin published on the website may be disqualified.

Candidates must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them or their parents/guardians only, as all communication from the NTA will be sent exclusively to the registered email address or mobile number.

On January 8, the exam body NTA released the updated syllabus for the NEET UG 2026 examination to familiarise students and give them a heads-up on the topics they need to focus on ahead of the exam.