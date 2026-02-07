NEET UG 2026 Notification Live: Registration And Exam Dates To Be Out Soon

NEET UG 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 soon. NTA will first release a detailed notification comprising crucial information such as registration dates, exam schedule, eligibility criteria, number of attempts allowed, tie-breaking policy, and more. Following the notification, the registration process will begin.

In 2025, NEET UG registration started on February 7, with the exam conducted on the first Sunday of May. A similar timeline is expected this year. The official notification will be available at neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Check Syllabus For NEET (UG)-2026 Examination

NEET UG 2026 Notification: Past Five Years' Timeline

NEET 2026: Registration likely to start in February 2026, expected in the first week based on previous years' trends.

NEET 2025: February 7, 2025

NEET 2024: Early February 2024

NEET 2023: Early February 2023

NEET 2022: May 2022 (due to post-pandemic adjustments)

NEET UG 2026 Exam Timetable

Based on past trends, NEET UG 2026 is expected to be conducted between 2 PM and 5:20 PM.

Steps To Apply For NEET UG 2026

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "New Registration" link.

Read the instructions carefully and click "Proceed."

Fill in the required details to generate an application number and password.

Log in to complete the application form with personal details, academic qualifications, and exam city preferences.

Upload the required documents: Photograph: 10-200 KB, Signature: 4-30 KB

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take a printout of the completed form for future reference.

On January 8, the exam body NTA released the updated syllabus for the NEET UG 2026 examination to familiarise students and give them a heads-up on the topics they need to focus on ahead of the exam.

On January 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an advisory and instructions regarding the updation of Aadhaar Card, UDID Card, and Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) before filling out the online application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026.

To streamline the process for NEET UG 2026, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated well in advance before applying. This will help avoid discrepancies, grievances, or rejection at a later stage:

Aadhaar Card - All candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate, valid, and duly updated in all respects. The Aadhaar details must correctly reflect the following information of the candidate:

Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Photograph

Address

Biometric Information (wherever applicable)

Candidates requiring any correction or update in their Aadhaar details should follow the UIDAI guidelines. For Aadhaar update-related services, candidates may visit the official UIDAI websites: uidai.gov.in or myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) - Candidates are advised to ensure that their UDID Card is valid, updated, and renewed, as required.

Category Certificate - Candidates are advised to ensure that their Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) is updated and valid.

Aspirants are also advised to regularly visit the NTA official websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for further updates, instructions, or notices regarding NEET UG 2026.