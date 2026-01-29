National Testing Agency Opens CUET PG 2026 Correction Window From January 28 to 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates who registered for the exam can make changes in the forms from January 28 to January 30, 2026.

Applicants will have the option to make changes in date of birth, gender, category, s ub-category/PwBD and test paper code. Candidates who registered with identity other than Aadhar will also have the option to change identity details.

Candidates will be allowed to change any one from Candidate's name, Father's name and Mother's name.

No changes will be allowed to be made in mobile number, Email address, address (permanent and present), photograph and signature.

CUET PG 2026 examinations are scheduled to be held in March in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The duration of each paper will be 90 minutes.

Qualifying CUET PG allows candidates to pursue postgraduate programs at Central, State, private and Deemed Universities and other participating institutions for the 2026-27 academic session.

