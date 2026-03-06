CUET PG 2026 Begins Today: Check Key Documents To Carry, Guidelines

CUET PG 2026 Exam Begins: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 began today. The postgraduate entrance exam is scheduled to be held from March 6 to March 27 in computer-based mode at designated centres nationwide.

The National Testing Agency has issued key guidelines for candidates, including required documents to carry, reporting time, biometric verification rules, and other instructions. CUET PG candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their admit cards and ensure that all information, such as exam date, shift, and centre location, is correct.

"The National Testing Agency is conducting the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) 2026 between 06 March 2026 and 27 March 2026. We hope that you have downloaded the Admit Card and are now fully prepared to appear for the CUET PG 2026 examination on the date, shift, course and venue of the Test Centre as indicated on the Admit Card," the NTA said in an official notice.

Candidates are also advised to check the location of their test venue at least one day in advance to avoid inconvenience on the day of the examination.

Subject-wise Schedule of Common University Entrance Test (CUET (PG)) 2026

According to the notice, Persons with Disabilities (PwD/PwBD) candidates are advised to reach the venue earlier and report any centre-specific issues to the NTA at the earliest.

Students who did not register using Aadhaar or opted for other identity authentication methods are required to report earlier than usual. Such candidates should reach the centre at least an hour before the gate closing time to ensure the additional verification process is completed.

The NTA, in its official notice, warned against the use of unfair means during the examination.

"No candidate should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices as the examination centres are under live CCTV surveillance and equipped with jammers," it said, adding that violations will lead to strict action, including debarment from future exams.

Documents Required At Exam Centre For CUET PG 2026

Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

A printed copy of the admit card, preferably a clear colour printout on A4-sized paper.

Two passport-sized photographs, one of which will be affixed to the attendance sheet at the centre.

PAN Card

Driving Licence

Voter ID Card

Passport

Aadhaar Card with photograph

e-Aadhaar

Ration Card

Aadhaar enrolment slip with photograph

The National Testing Agency has clarified that photocopies, scanned images stored on mobile phones, or attested copies of identity documents will not be accepted during verification.

Candidates whose Aadhaar verification did not match while submitting the application should bring a valid identification document and report to the centre early to complete verification procedures. Students have also been advised to ensure that Aadhaar biometric authentication is not locked on the day of the examination to avoid entry issues.

CUET PG 2026: Items Not Allowed Inside The Centre

Electronic devices and personal belongings are strictly barred inside the examination hall. Candidates must not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or any other electronic gadgets. The testing agency has also stated that exam authorities will not be responsible for safeguarding personal items.

However, candidates with diabetes may carry sugar tablets or fruits such as bananas, apples, or oranges, along with a transparent water bottle. Packaged foods, including chocolates and sandwiches, will not be allowed.

Additional Guidelines For Candidates

According to the National Testing Agency, several procedures-including biometric verification, frisking, and attendance recording-will take place before the exam begins. Candidates are therefore advised to reach the centre at the reporting time specified on their admit card.

The agency has also stated that candidates arriving after the gate closing time will not be permitted to enter the examination centre under any circumstances.