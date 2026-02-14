CUET PG 2026 Exam: Time Table Out, Check And Download Subject-Wise Schedule Here

CUET PG 2026 Exam Time Table: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026 examination time table for 4,11,366 registered candidates. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 6 to March 27, 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two-three shifts daily. Candidates who registered for the examination can check and download the subject-wise scheduled here or on the official website of the agency - exams.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2026 Exam Date

The exams will be conducted on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18,19, 24, 25 and March 27, 2026 across 44 shifts which will be held for a duration of 90 minutes each.

The March 6 examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift (9 am to 10:30 am) will include Yoga as the subject, while the second shift (12:30 pm to 2 pm) will feature Sports, Sanskrit, Urdu, and Textile Design as the first subjects.

CUET PG 2026 City Slip Release Date

The NTA has said that the city slip will be released 10 days prior to the examination. For instance, the city slip for March 6 examination will be released on February 24 or February 25, 2026.

The examination will be mostly in English and Hindi languages besides 41 language papers, M.Tech/Higher Sciences paper, which will be entirely in English, Acharya Papers and Hindu studies which will be in English and Hindi.

CUET PG 2026 Exam Date: How To Download CUET PG Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in. Head over to the "CUET PG" section and click on "Subject-Wise Schedule of CUET PG 2026" under the "Candidate Activity" board. The examination time table will be downloaded. Save it for future reference.

Download Schedule Here - "CUET PG 2026 Exam Schedule Download Link"

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG is a national-level entrance exam in India for admission into various postgraduate programs (e.g., MA, MSc, MCom, MBA) across central, state, deemed, and private universities.