CUET PG 2026 Exam Cities Reduced, Check New Changes Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reduced the number of exam cities for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026. The exam cities for 2026 have been reduced from 312 to 292. The CUET PG 2026 exam will be conducted in 272 cities in India and 16 abroad. While changes have been made to the exam cities, NTA has not made any modifications to the exam pattern and the number of subjects. CUET PG will be conducted for 157 subjects for a duration of 90 minutes per paper.

Registrations for the exam are ongoing and will conclude on January 14, 2026. Candidates can apply online at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg or nta.ac.in. The application correction window will be open from January 18 to 20, 2026, and the exam is scheduled in March 2026.

Qualifying CUET PG allows candidates to pursue postgraduate programs at Central, State, private, and Deemed Universities and other participating institutions for the 2026-27 academic session.

Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified Bachelor's degree/equivalent or are in the final year of their degree in 2026 are eligible to apply for the postgraduate programme.

There is no age limit to apply for the exam but candidates must verify university-specific requirements before applying.

The CUET (PG) provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country.