CUET PG 2026: Registration Begins, Check Key Dates, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

CUET PG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registrations for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions 2026 (CUET PG 2026) from December 14, 2025, to January 14, 2026.

Candidates can apply online at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg or nta.ac.in. The application correction window will be open from January 18 to 20, 2026, and the exam is scheduled in March 2026.

CUET PG 2026: Here's Direct Link To Apply

Qualifying CUET PG allows candidates to pursue postgraduate programs at Central, State, private, and Deemed Universities and other participating institutions for the 2026-27 academic session.

Application Fee

Category Fee (Up to 2 Test Papers) Additional Test Paper Fee General Rs 1,400 Rs 700 Gen-EWS / OBC-NCL Rs 1,200 Rs 600 SC / ST / Third Gender Rs 1,100 Rs 600 PwD Rs 1,000 Rs 600 Outside India Rs 7,000 Rs 3,500

Exam Pattern

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 90 minutes per paper

Questions: 75 per paper

Marking: +4 correct, -1 incorrect, 0 unattempted

Candidates can select up to 4 question paper codes based on the programs offered by their preferred universities. Question papers will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for M.Tech/Higher Sciences (English only) and certain language/Acharya papers. In case of discrepancies, the English version is final.

Note on scoring: If a question has multiple correct options, +4 marks will be awarded for any correct selection. If a question is dropped or found invalid, all candidates receive +4 marks.

Eligibility

Must have passed or be in the final year of a Bachelor's degree/equivalent in 2026.

No age limit, but verify university-specific requirements before applying.

Important Points

University-specific policies for quotas, reservations, subject combinations, and eligibility apply.

Appearing for CUET PG does not guarantee admission.

Universities will conduct their own counselling based on CUET PG scores.

Candidates should review university eligibility criteria before applying. For syllabus and question paper codes, visit exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.