SHRESHTA NETS 2026 Admit Cards Out For December Examination

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the SHRESHTA (NETS)-2026 examination. Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the exam on December 21, 2025 can visit the official website of the NTA to download the admit cards. The cards can be accessed from the official website https://exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta/ by using application number and password.

Candidates who have registered for the exam must download the admit cards as the exam conducting body will not send the same through post. NTA also advised that the candidates must not change any entry in the admit card and should not mutilate it.

As per the NTA, the Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. However, the issuance of the same does not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility. NTA will further scrutinize the eligibility at subsequent stages of the admission process.

The exam will be conducted at 106 centres located across the country on December 21, 2025 (Sunday) in pen and paper mode from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, Candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011 40759000 or 011 69227700 or email at shreshta@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are advised to visit regularly the NTA website https://www.nta.ac.in/, https://exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta/ for the latest updates on the exam.

The government has approved a new scheme named SHRESHTA (Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas) for providing seats for the meritorious SC boys and girls in the best private residential schools in the country. Every year, it is expected that about 3,000 students would be selected for admission in Class 9 and Class 11 under the scheme.

The objective of the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) is as follows: