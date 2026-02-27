CUET PG 2026 Exam: City Intimation Slip Out For March 6 And 7 Exams, Download Here

CUET PG 2026 City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for March 6 and March 7, 2026 examinations. Candidates set to appear for the exam can check their city details using the application number and password on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The exams will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two-three shifts daily.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18,19, 24, 25 and March 27, 2026 across 44 shifts for a duration of 90 minutes each.

CUET PG 2026 Exam: How To Download City Slip?

Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

On the homepage, click on "Advance City Intimation For CUET PG" under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The March 6 examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift (9 am to 10:30 am) will include Yoga as the subject, while the second shift (12:30 pm to 2 pm) will feature Sports, Sanskrit, Urdu, and Textile Design as the first subjects.

The examination will be mostly in English and Hindi languages besides 41 language papers, M.Tech/Higher Sciences paper, which will be entirely in English, Acharya Papers and Hindu studies which will be in English and Hindi.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG is a national-level entrance exam in India for admission into various postgraduate programs (e.g., MA, MSc, MCom, MBA) across central, state, deemed, and private universities.