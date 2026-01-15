CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till January 20

The National testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for the submission of online application form for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes (CUET PG). Candidates can now register for the exam by January 20, 2026 upto 11:50 pm. The previous deadline for registration was January 14, 2026.

The last date for the submission of examination fee is January 20, 2026. Applicants will have the option to correct particulars in the online application form from January 23-25, 2026.

The deadline for the registration process has been extended as the NTA received several requests from candidates for the same.

NTA had earlier reduced the number of exam cities for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026. The exam cities for 2026 have been reduced from 312 to 292. The CUET PG 2026 exam will be conducted in 272 cities in India and 16 abroad.

While changes have been made to the exam cities, NTA has not made any modifications to the exam pattern and the number of subjects. CUET PG will be conducted for 157 subjects for a duration of 90 minutes per paper.

The CUET PG exam is scheduled for March. Qualifying CUET PG allows candidates to pursue postgraduate programs at Central, State, private and Deemed Universities and other participating institutions for the 2026-27 academic session.

