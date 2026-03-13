CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: Hall Tickets Out For Exams From March 16-19, Download Link Here

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for CUET (PG) 2026 for exams scheduled from March 16 to March 19. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website. The examination city slips have already been released.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards along with the undertaking using their login credentials and carefully read the instructions mentioned therein.

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: Direct Link To Download Here

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details mentioned, candidates should contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

The CUET (PG) 2026, covering 157 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, began on March 6 and will conclude on March 27.

Medium Of Question Papers

Question papers will be bilingual (English and Hindi), except for certain subjects.

Language papers, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System) will not be bilingual.

MTech and Higher Sciences papers will be conducted only in English.

Papers for Humanities, Sciences, and Common Subjects will be available in both English and Hindi.

In case of any discrepancy in non-language papers, the English version will be considered final.

Examination Structure

Each paper consists of 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Each question carries four marks.

Four marks (+4) will be awarded for each correct answer.

One mark (-1) will be deducted for each incorrect response.

No marks will be awarded for unanswered, unattempted, or marked-for-review questions.

Candidates must select one correct option per question.

Handling Of Ambiguous or Incorrect Questions:

If a question has more than one correct option, four marks (+4) will be awarded to candidates who select any one of the correct options.

If a question is incorrect, dropped, or has no correct option, four marks (+4) will be awarded to all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted the question.

For all updates regarding the exam, answer key release, and results, candidates should regularly visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.