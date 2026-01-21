CUET PG 2026 Application Deadline Extended; Candidates Can Apply Till January 23

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended time for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. The registration deadline has been extended once. Candidates can visit the official website to apply.

CUET PG 2026 Registration Extended

According to the latest information, candidates can now submit their applications for CUET PG 2026 until January 23, 2026. Previously, the last date for the application process was January 20, 2026.

NTA clarified in its official notice that the deadline for submitting online applications for CUET PG 2026 has been extended to January 23, 2026, at 11.50 pm. This decision was taken to provide additional time for candidates to complete the application process.

Under the revised schedule, application submission will be available until January 23, 2026. Application fees can be paid until January 25, 2026. Candidates will also have the opportunity to make amendments to their applications. The correction window will be open from January 28 to January 30, 2026.

Read Official Notice Here

CUET PG Registration 2026: Application Fee Details

For candidates applying within India, the fee is Rs 1,400 for the general category, Rs 1,200 for OBC-NCL and EWS, Rs 1,100 for SC, ST, and third gender candidates, and Rs 1,000 for PWD candidates, valid for up to two papers. Additional fees will be charged for additional papers for the general category, Rs 700 for other categories, and Rs 600 for other categories.

For candidates applying from abroad, the fee is approximately Rs 7,000 for up to two papers. An additional fee of Rs 3,500 will be charged for each additional paper. Foreign fees are determined separately by category.

CUET PG Registration 2026: Application Process

To apply for CUET PG 2026, candidates must follow the following steps:

1. Visit the official NTA CUET PG website at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg.

2. Click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link on the homepage.

3. Complete the registration by entering the required basic information and log in with the application number and password you received.

4. Fill in the application form, select the desired course and exam city, upload the required documents, pay the fees, and submit the form.

5. Download the confirmation page and save its printout for future reference.