NEET UG 2026 Revised Syllabus Released, Complete Details Here

NEET UG 2026 Syllabus: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the 2026 National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) revised and updated syllabus. Candidates aiming to appear for the examination can check and download the syllabus on the commission's official website nmc.org.in.

The syllabus will be used by the stakeholders to prepare the study material and candidates for NEET UG examination preparation.

NEET UG 2026 Revised Syllabus

Physics Biology Chemistry Physics and Measurement Diversity in the Living World Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry Kinematics Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants Atomic Structure Laws of Motion Cell Structure and Function Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Work, Energy, and Power Plant Physiology Chemical Thermodynamics Rotational Motion Human Physiology Solutions Gravitation Reproduction Equilibrium Properties of Solids and Liquids Genetics and Evolution Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry Thermodynamics Biology and Human Welfare Chemical Kinetics Kinetic Theory of Gases Biotechnology and Its Applications Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Oscillations and Waves Ecology and Environment P-Block Elements Electrostatics d- and f-Block Elements Current Electricity Co-ordination Compounds Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry Electromagnetic Waves Hydrocarbons Optics Organic Compounds Containing Halogens Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen Atoms and Nuclei Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen Electronic Devices Biomolecules Experimental Skills Principles Related to Practical Chemistry

As the syllabus has been released, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official NEET UG 2026 notification soon. Syllabus Download Link - "NEET UG Syllabus Download Link".