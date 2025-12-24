Advertisement

NEET UG 2026 Revised Syllabus Released, Complete Details Here

NEET UG Syllabus: The NMC has released the syllabus for NEET UG 2026, candidates can download it here.

NEET UG Syllabus Download Link Here

NEET UG 2026 Syllabus: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the 2026 National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) revised and updated syllabus. Candidates aiming to appear for the examination can check and download the syllabus on the commission's official website nmc.org.in.

The syllabus will be used by the stakeholders to prepare the study material and candidates for NEET UG examination preparation.

NEET UG 2026 Revised Syllabus

Physics 

Biology

Chemistry 
Physics and MeasurementDiversity in the Living WorldSome Basic Concepts in Chemistry
KinematicsStructural Organisation in Animals and PlantsAtomic Structure
Laws of MotionCell Structure and FunctionChemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Work, Energy, and PowerPlant PhysiologyChemical Thermodynamics
Rotational MotionHuman PhysiologySolutions
GravitationReproductionEquilibrium
Properties of Solids and LiquidsGenetics and EvolutionRedox Reactions and Electrochemistry
ThermodynamicsBiology and Human WelfareChemical Kinetics
Kinetic Theory of GasesBiotechnology and Its ApplicationsClassification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Oscillations and WavesEcology and EnvironmentP-Block Elements
Electrostaticsd- and f-Block Elements
Current ElectricityCo-ordination Compounds
Magnetic Effects of Current and MagnetismPurification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating CurrentsSome Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
Electromagnetic WavesHydrocarbons
OpticsOrganic Compounds Containing Halogens
Dual Nature of Matter and RadiationOrganic Compounds Containing Oxygen
Atoms and NucleiOrganic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
Electronic DevicesBiomolecules
Experimental SkillsPrinciples Related to Practical Chemistry

As the syllabus has been released, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official NEET UG 2026 notification soon. Syllabus Download Link - "NEET UG Syllabus Download Link".

