NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Expected Date, Choice-Filling Details

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice-filling deadline for Round 3 following the addition of new seats. The choice-filling process will now conclude today, October 10, 2025, at 11:59 pm. Students can check the details of the newly added seats in the official notification available on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in. Earlier, the round 3 result was scheduled to be released on October 8 but after the addition of seats, students can expect the seat allotment result to be released in the third week of October, 2025.

A total of 42 new seats have been added across two institutions - Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Vels Medical College and Hospital under VISTAS.

After the committee releases the Round 3 seat allotment results, candidates must report to their allotted colleges with the required documents for admission. As per the earlier schedule, the last date to report to the college is October 17, while classes are set to begin on October 22, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling: How To Fill And Lock Choices?

Visit the official website of the commission - mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "UG Medical" section.

Then, click on "New Registration 2025" under the "Candidate Activity Board".

Select the preferred choice of institutes under choice-filling and lock your choices.

Your choices will be sucessfully registered for seat allotment.

NEET UG Counselling: Top Medical Colleges In India