NEET UG Counselling 2025: State-Wise Top 50 Medical Colleges You Should Know About

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the provisional Round 1 seat allotment results for NEET UG 2025. If you have registered for the process, you can now check where you have been allotted a seat and plan your next steps.

However, if you are still exploring your options and want to know which institutions to keep at the top of your preference list for upcoming rounds, this information will be helpful. We have compiled a state-wise list of medical colleges that feature in the Top 50 of the NIRF 2024 rankings in the medical category. This list will help you identify the best choices based on location, reputation, and ranking before you finalise your preferences.

Which Are the Top Medical Colleges in Delhi?

• All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi - Rank 1

• Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital - Rank 17

• Maulana Azad Medical College - Rank 24

• Lady Hardinge Medical College - Rank 29

• University College of Medical Sciences - Rank 32

• Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences - Rank 34

• Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Jamia Hamdard) - Rank 37

Which Are the Best Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu?

• Christian Medical College, Vellore - Rank 3

• Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Rank 8

• Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai - Rank 10

• Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, Chennai - Rank 12

• SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai - Rank 18

• Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai - Rank 20

• PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore - Rank 41

Karnataka's Top Medical Colleges in the Top 50

• National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru - Rank 4

• Kasturba Medical College, Manipal - Rank 9

• St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru - Rank 28

• Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru - Rank 33

• JSS Medical College, Mysuru - Rank 39

• M.S. Ramaiah Medical College - Rank 46

Which Colleges from Punjab Are Ranked in the Top 50?

• Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana - Rank 40

• Christian Medical College, Ludhiana - Rank 49

Maharashtra's Leading Medical Institutions

• Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune - Rank 11

• Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha - Rank 23

• Armed Forces Medical College, Pune - Rank 30

Uttar Pradesh's Top Medical Colleges

• Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow - Rank 6

• Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi - Rank 7

• King George's Medical University, Lucknow - Rank 19

• Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh - Rank 27

Other States with Colleges in the Top 50

Odisha: AIIMS Bhubaneswar (15), Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (21), KIIT Bhubaneswar (25)

Puducherry: JIPMER (5), Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (47)

Kerala: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (13), Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram (42)

Haryana: Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Ambala (35), Pt. B.D. Sharma University, Rohtak (50)

Chandigarh: PGIMER (2), Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh (36)

West Bengal: IPGMER, Kolkata (22), Medical College, Kolkata (44)

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal (31)

Bihar: AIIMS Patna (26)

Chhattisgarh: AIIMS Raipur (38)

Gujarat: Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, Ahmedabad (45)

Telangana: Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad (48)

Rajasthan: AIIMS Jodhpur (16), Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur (43)

Uttarakhand: AIIMS Rishikesh (14)

Getting a seat in a top medical college is an important achievement, but it is only the beginning of the counselling process. Many students make changes to their choices during Round 2 and the Mop-Up Round. Keep visiting the counselling portal, review your options carefully, and choose an institution that offers the right balance of ranking, location, and academic quality.